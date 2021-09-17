WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A former Williamson County deputy is facing a federal charge of misconduct, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
During the investigation, John Edward Vande Woude III, 33, was found to have mishandled information in a Franklin rape case to potentially benefit a friend, who was a suspect in the crime.
Woude was charged with one count of Official Misconduct.
