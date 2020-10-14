DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A former assistant police chief in Dickson County has been arrested and charged with official misconduct.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating allegations accusing former White Bluff Assistant Police Chief Daniel Little, 38, of using law enforcement databases for personal reasons while in his official capacity.
During the investigation, agents developed information that Little ran multiple people through the Criminal Justice Portal for personal reasons not related to his role as a police officer. He is no longer employed by the White Bluff Police Department.
On Tuesday, the Dickson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Little with four counts of official misconduct.
Little was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
