NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A former West Nashville youth pastor is facing several charges of statutory rape by an authority figure.
According to criminal court records, 25-year-old Daniel Goodloe is facing five charges. Bond was set at $25,000.
Goodloe was a youth pastor with the West Nashville Dream Center. The center said Goodloe was a former part-time employee and had not been employed or associated with the center since he left in April 2018.
Kevin Queen, lead pastor with Cross Point Church, said Goodloe was a part-time employee in their Dream Center program, and posted a video message responding to the investigation.
"Several months ago, we became aware of a situation that occurred over a year ago that created reasonable suspicion on our part of inappropriate conduct between a former part-time employee of our Dream Center programs and a teenager in the program. We reported our concerns immediately to the authorities, and there has been an ongoing investigation over the last few months, and recently an arrest. Now, it's a developing situation, and the employee in question is no longer associated with the Dream Center programs or Cross Point Church," Queen said in part.
"Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our students, volunteers and staff. We have a zero-tolerance policy for harmful behavior, and require our employees and volunteers to undergo thorough training on appropriate interactions with students," the West Nashville Dream Center said in a statement.
Read the full statement below:
We are deeply saddened by the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Daniel Goodloe, a former part-time employee at the West Nashville Dream Center. Goodloe has not been employed nor associated with the center since he left the program in April 2018.
The mission of the West Nashville Dream Center is to protect and empower those in our community living in distress. Anything that compromises the young people in our care is of the utmost concern to us.
Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our students, volunteers and staff. We have a zero-tolerance policy for harmful behavior, and require our employees and volunteers to undergo thorough training on appropriate interactions with students.
Our prayers are with all who have been negatively impacted by this situation, especially the student and her family.
Goodloe also went undercover for an A&E documentary series, Undercover High, which followed the challenges of today's youth earlier this year.
Details surrounding the arrest are not clear at this time. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
