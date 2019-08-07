WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is indicting a former Wayne County plant manager charged with stealing from his employer, Lincoln Brass Works.
The TBI reportedly began investigating 55-year-old Thomas Philipp in June 2018 and learned that Philipp stole more than $20,000 from his employer between 2016 and 2017.
A grand jury indicted Philipp in May on one count of theft. The TBI was unable to locate Philipp until recently when he was located in Jamestown, Indiana and booked into the Boone County, Indiana jail.
Philipp is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
