MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two former Warren County corrections officers have been charged with tampering and destroying government records.
According to the TBI, 22-year-old Zechariah Jacob Clark and 28-year-old Steven Thomas Mason were both charged with one count of destruction of and tampering of government records. Both were arrested and booked into Warren County Jail.
Investigators say an inmate was found dead and both Clark and Mason did not conduct a required jail walk-through and altered jail logs at some point to reflect that a walk-through had been completed.
Both no longer work at the jail.
