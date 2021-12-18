MAYFIELD, KY (WSMV) - A former Vice President volunteered this weekend to help cleanup the areas impacted by the tornado.

Mike Pence helped with the cleanup in Mayfield on Saturday. The lawmaker tweeted photos of him and his wife meeting with volunteers and picking up branches.

.@KarenPence & I were honored to join the @SamaritansPurse volunteers with @EdwardG1911 in Mayfield, Kentucky today after the devastating tornadoes. Keep all those affected in your prayers and to Help In Jesus' Name visit: https://t.co/vF93DS3Zum pic.twitter.com/Wa9mjTbq5p — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 18, 2021

The Pences were there with Edward Graham on behalf of Samaritan's Purse, which is a "non-denominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world."

Kentucky First Responders, which included police officers and first responders, joined other volunteers working their way through all the rubble in hardest hit Mayfield in Graves County.

Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.