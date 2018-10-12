Former Vanderbilt University School of Nursing dean Colleen Conway-Welch died on Friday following a battle with cancer, the school announced.
Conway-Welch served as dean for 29 years, helping transform nursing education at Vanderbilt and nationally.
“Colleen Conway-Welch was a prescient leader at Vanderbilt who had a tremendous positive impact on our university and on the field of nursing education across the nation. It was her vision, determination and drive that transformed what was a struggling nursing school in the 1980s into a highly competitive, nationally ranked institution known for excellence, education and innovation,” Vanderbilt University Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said in a news release. “As dean, she was constantly focused on what was coming next in health care to ensure graduates of the School of Nursing were prepared to excel. We are deeply saddened by her passing. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy.”
Conway-Welch retired as dean in 2013 and named Dean Emerita by the university.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
