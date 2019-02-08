Retired Vanderbilt athletics director David Williams died on Friday.
“David Williams stood tall on this campus, in this city and in college athletics nationally as an incomparable leader, role model and dear friend to me and so many others. We are devastated by this loss," Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said in a statement. "His impact on our community is immeasurable and will be felt for generations to come. We offer our deepest condolences to Gail, his children and the entire Williams family on this immense loss.”
Williams announced in September that he would be stepping down from his role as athletics director and vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs. His last day as athletics director was Jan. 31. He was going to continue in his role as a tenured professor at the Vanderbilt University Law School upon retirement from athletics.
Williams served in the role for 15 years. He was the university's first African-American vice chancellor.
Malcolm Turner was named in December as the new Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletics Director. He began in the position on Feb. 1.
“The Vanderbilt family is saddened to learn of the passing of David Williams. David authored a remarkable legacy at Vanderbilt, one defined by blazing trails and championing the student-athlete," Turner said in a statement. "In my short time at Vanderbilt, I was fortunate to have cultivated a friendship with David, who most proudly coveted his role as a husband and father. All of Commodore Nation mourns the loss of David, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Gail, his four children, his six grandchildren, and his great-grandson.”
During his tenure as athletics director, Vanderbilt won four national championships, including titles for the bowling, baseball and women’s tennis teams.
