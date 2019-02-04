NASHVILLE (WSMV) -A middle Tennessee nurse has been charged with patient abuse and reckless homicide after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation uncovered new details surrounding the death of a 76-year-old woman.
Radonda Vaught was a registered nurse who was part of a team providing treatment for Charlene Murphey back in 2017. Murphey was a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on December 26, 2017 and agents learned of actions taken by Vaught that were responsible for the abuse of Murphey and her ultimate death.
Investigators said Vaught is no longer an employee of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Vaught is charged with one count of impaired adult abuse and one count of reckless homicide. She was booked into the Davidson County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.
