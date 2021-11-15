NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For the first time since relocating to Nashville, an Afghan refugee is speaking out about the struggles he faced after beginning a new life.
Forced to leave his home country with his wife and 7-year-old son, this former U.S. Embassy interpreter, who has asked to remain anonymous, recounts his 31 years of growing up and living in Kabul before the government collapsed and the Taliban took over.
"Since I could remember there was war," he said to News4.
He also told News4 that he was not sure he would be able to get out to safety as the Country began to crumble.
"That was a very scary time for me," he said regarding the Taliban sitting outside of his apartment.
He received a call from a commander that he and his family could go to the airport, show his ID card and his family would be able to get inside the airport and get on a plane to leave the country.
"The crowd and the rush was so much. Even Marine couldn't control that one. At that moment, I saw my son couldn't breathe among the rush," he said.
After losing hope for being able to board a plane, he and his family made it past several check points and onto a plane to safety.
The United Way of Greater Nashville is still collecting donations for Afghan Refugees.
As of now, $35,000 has been collected with a goal of $300,000. If you would like to donate, click here.
