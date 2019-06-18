NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many former Tennessee State University students are feeling the pain as the state puts the university on probation.
The one-year probation was issued because the school failed to show how it used data to improve student outcomes.
“The people who run TSU are inept and incompetent,” said Wally Luckeydoo, a former TSU student. “I had to do everything on my own. I had to retrieve papers. They made it hard to be a student there, and my program wound up getting pulled.”
Luckeydoo is currently a student at Lipscomb University.
He said he completed his teaching program at TSU, but the school didn’t file the proper paperwork and he’s having to do it over again.
TSU did not provide a comment prior to news time.
The school also announced it will get a $2 million grant from the state to help improve retention and graduation rates.
The money was set aside as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s budget. The school will receive the money on July 1.
President Glenda Glover said one of the main reasons their students don’t return to school is financial hardship.
