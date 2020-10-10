Football generic

LAUDERHILL LAKES, FL. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State University running back Trabis Ward, 31, passed away Saturday, according to a tweet from TSU.

According to reports from NBC affiliate WPTV in Florida, Ward was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of N.W. 19th Street where they found Ward lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Ward was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Ward played for the Tennessee State Tigers for 2 seasons, 2011-2013.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

