LAUDERHILL LAKES, FL. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State University running back Trabis Ward, 31, passed away Saturday, according to a tweet from TSU.
According to reports from NBC affiliate WPTV in Florida, Ward was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.
We are saddened to learn of the passing for former Tiger Trabis Ward. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/E1JPWTcXJe— Tennessee State Football (@TennStateFB) October 10, 2020
Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of N.W. 19th Street where they found Ward lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ward was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Ward played for the Tennessee State Tigers for 2 seasons, 2011-2013.
