NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Tennessee State University employee, who worked in the admissions office, was sentenced for fraudulently receiving and misappropriating student loan payments.

On Friday, 32-year-old Renauld Clayton, of Nashville, was sentenced to to 32 months in federal prison.

Clayton was indicted in May 2019 after an investigation determined that he had fraudulently received and misappropriated $84,500 in student loan payments.

In February, Clayton pleaded guilty in federal court on charges of student loan fraud, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney Don Cochran, Clayton admitted that he "obtained the personal identifying information of TSU students and others and applied for student loans in their names," while working in the admissions office of TSU from 20014-2015.

"When the funds were received, Clayton diverted the money to his own use and others and deposited more than $60,000 of the funds to bank accounts that he controlled," Cochran said in a statement on Monday.

Besides more than two years in federal prison, a judge ordered Clayton to pay $84,506.00 in restitution.

The U.S. Department of Education – Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Secret Service were also a part of the investigation.