Former state trooper Kenneth Suggs used to wear a badge and a gun.
He's since been fired from THP and now faces two criminal charges.
We first told you about Suggs in December when we submitted an open records request.
According to his state investigative file, Suggs admitted looking up porn and escort services on his state issued cell phone.
The file also says Suggs secretly recorded sex with his ex, another state trooper.
Then just hours after investigators confronted him about it, they said Suggs showed up to his ex's pointing a gun at her face.
"It's incredibly concerning," said Valarie Craig, the co-founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims.
Suggs bonded out of jail.
He was supposed to leave his ex alone, but according to an affidavit, he didn't.
Instead, investigators said, he showed up and began ringing her video camera doorbell.
When she refused to answer, investigators said, he ripped the doorbell off.
Officers took Suggs to jail.
He bonded out the same day.
"I don't get that. I don't think that makes any sense," said Craig.
Victim's advocates told News4 they're worried about what could happen next.
"I mean, he's already taken a gun and pointed it in her face. I mean, that incident alone is enough to make me say, 'yes, her life is in danger,' but the fact that he keeps repeatedly showing up, just puts the exclamation mark on that," said Craig.
Sugg's attorney didn't return our calls.
The manager of the judicial magistrates in Rutherford County, Wanda Watkins, said everyone has a right to a bond and she stands by the magistrates decision to let Suggs bond out.
