NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Governor Bill Haslam and his wife Crissy Haslam made a stop at the Boys & Girls Club’s Cleveland Park site to visit students in the Tennessee Tutoring Corps (TTC) program.
“The encouraging thing for us is we are still attracting a great core of tutors and you still see a lot of learning happening to address summer sliding,” said Former Governor Haslam.
In its second year, TTC is continuing to provide summer learning opportunities for students entering grades 1st – 4th. The program was spearheaded last year by Gov. Haslam and his wife Crissy Haslam.
“We made huge progress last year. In the seven weeks, we did last year, there was a third of a year’s academic progress made in that period,” stated Former Governor Haslam.
During their visit, the pair also met with tutors to get their feedback, especially after a year of COVID.
“Getting people that are more connected with the kids, that is something that we need to do. All the tutors connect with the kids on a different level and that’s what they feed off of…connection,” said Program Tutor, Tzipora Hunter-Davis.
The former governor says the plan is to continue next year and broaden the recruiting approach for tutors.
