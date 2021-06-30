NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Titans running back Antonio Andrews pleaded guilty to assault on Tuesday after he was arrested on multiple charges earlier in June.
Metro Police say Andrews met a woman for dinner in April, then brought her back to his apartment complex. Police say when he asked to see her phone, she refused.
Andrews then reportedly bit her nose, stole the phone and ran away.
A Nashville judge ruled Andrews must complete 26 weeks in the Batterers Intervention Program.
