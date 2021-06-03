NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Titans player faces multiple charges after a domestic incident on Wednesday.
Metro Police charged Antonio Andrews with aggravated stalking, vandalism over $1,000, violation of an ex-parte protective order and harassment.
The arrest of Andrews comes after he met a woman for drinks and dinner on Wednesday. According to the affidavit, the woman brought Andrews back to his apartment in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street.
Andrews asked the woman to see her phone, the affidavit stated. After not giving him the phone, the affidavit said that Andrews bit her nose, causing her to drop it. Andrews ran off into the parking garage. However, he was unable to get into the phone, the affidavit said.
At this time, the affidavit stated Andrews slid the phone across the parking garage concrete back to the woman, which resulted in the screen being cracked in multiple places.
When officers responded, Andrews had left the scene. When he talked with officers at first, he told them that he and the woman went to dinner and “while driving back to his apartment were trying to think of what else to do for the night,” the affidavit stated.
The affidavit stated that Andrews said the woman noticed his phone had several notifications from other women. According to him, that made her jealous. So, the affidavit stated, he tried to grab her phone.
After admitting to the meeting, police stated that Andrews was in violation of his protective order with the woman because his conditions included staying away from her.
