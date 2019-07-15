NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan, the 16th overall draft pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, announced on Twitter and Instagram on Monday morning that he is going to retire.
Morgan was most recently a free agent, playing eight of his nine total NFL seasons with the Titans ending in 2018. He started his career with the Titans playing defensive end, which was a position he held for four seasons before becoming outside linebacker for the rest of his time with the Titans.
His first season with the Titans ended after just four games with a torn ACL. He since came back and remained a starter on the Titans defense from 2011 until becoming a free agent. Statistically, his best season was 2016 with a total of nine sacks and 56 quarterback pressures, marking a career high for Morgan.
Morgan, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall, played football at Georgia Tech in Atlanta and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year for 2009.
Morgan has a wife and kids and holds a business management degree from Georgia Tech as well as an Executive MBA from University of Miami. He is an advocate and supporter for the use of medical cannabis.
