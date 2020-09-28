FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County family is suing a former Tennessee Titan turned high school football coach and Williamson County School District officials over injuries their student sustained during a football practice in 2019.
The 12 page complaint alleges former NFL Tennessee Titan and former Ravenwood High coach Ryan Fowler of tackling the student hard enough to give him a concussion with lasting effects and says the way in which the student was treated after forced the student to switch schools.
According to the lawsuit filed on August 27, 2020, the family says "Ravenwood administrators... failed to protect [the student] at a school function on school property."
The court papers describes a football practice on September 18, 2019 in which the former NFL linebacker is accused of wearing pads and a helmet, which is against TSSAA rules and WCS policy, then tackling and injuring the complainant's child as part of the practice.
The documents say the impact caused the student's "head to snap back and his knees to buckle."
The court papers then describes the student having multiple lasting concussion symptoms.
In October 2019, NEWS4 reported that Fowler was suspended, according to the court papers he did not return to coaching following the suspension.
The documents say "several of the [student's] teammates and former friends turned against [the student] because they believed him to be responsible for Fowler’s dismissal."
According to the papers, Fowler was suspended from the district previously in February 2018 for grabbing and slamming a student on a table in what Fowler called a "game-like" activity.
The family is seeing $3 million in compensatory damages and $12 million in punitive damages.
NEWS4 reached out to the attorney for the family filing the suit and did not hear back by news time.
District officials with Williamson County told NEWS4 the district would not be commenting on ongoing litigation matters.
See the full lawsuit filed here.
