NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Former Tennessee Titan and Tennessee Volunteer defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has shared several controversial posts regarding the United States' tensions with Iran on his Instagram account recently.
One post appears to suggest that Iran should target and attack the White House after a United States airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani on January 3. The post features a red circle around the White House with an arrow pointing to the White House with the caption "United States of America".
Outside of the circle, the caption says "Not Affiliated", suggesting if Iran were to target the United States in an attack, they should attack the White House as they are the ones responsible for the air strike.
Haynesworth captioned the post by writing "@Iran if you are going to attack the United States, well here is a picture for you! #justtryingtohelp us folks that aren't starting wars."
Haynesworth also shared some memes to his Instagram account featuring President Trump appearing to mock the escalating tensions.
Since the airstrike, Iran has promised a harsh retaliation against the United States.
