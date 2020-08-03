FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Coffee. Whether you prefer it hot or iced, lots of people grab it and go when heading to work.
But one former Titans player made the swap to officially make it his work. Changing out a football for some coffee beans, Just Love Coffee Cafe: McEwen was opened.
All-Pro Linebacker Tennessee Titan Keith Bulluck is bringing what he learned on the field to a business.
Bulluck said after retiring, he met the founder of Just Love Coffee Rob Webb and realized how many values and passions the two share.
Just Love's brand mission is donating funds from sales to help families with goals of adopting a child. Having been in foster care as a teenager, Bulluck couldn't help but get involved with the business.
News4's Justin Beasley speaks with Bulluck bright and early to make some delicious coffee and learn more about Just Love.
Click here for more information on Just Love Coffee Cafe: McEwen!
