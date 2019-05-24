WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Kevin Dyson, former Tennessee Titan and current interim principal at Grassland Middle School has been named as the permanent principal at the school, according to interim superintendent Jason Golden.
“He has served the school well during his interim period, and I’ve been especially impressed with the positive relationships he’s built in such a short time,” said Golden. “Teaching and learning matter at Grassland, and we look forward to Dr. Dyson leading this great school.”
Dyson began his career in education in 2006 and has taught in both public and private schools. He has served as an assistant principal since 2013 and has been serving in that role at Independence High since 2015.
“Grassland Middle School was built with a strong foundation and rich traditions, and I am humbled to receive the opportunity to lead GMS to greater heights,” said Dyson. “There is something special about the Grassland community, and I look forward to working collaboratively with students, parents, teachers and staff for years to come. I have fond memories of my time and experiences at Independence, and I appreciate the valuable lessons I learned from the great teachers and administrators there.”
Dyson earned his Bachelor’s in Sociology from University of Utah. He earned a Master’s in Leadership Administration and another in Teaching Principles 7-12 as well as a Doctorate in Leadership and Practical Practice all from Trevecca Nazarene University.
He will begin his new role immediately.
