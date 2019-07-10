NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Titan Albert Haynesworth says on his official Instagram account that he needs a kidney transplant, after battling kidney disease for a few years.
The former University of Tennessee Volunteer is shown in a hospital bed at Williamson Medical Center in the post from Wednesday.
Haynesworth says his doctors told him to "reach out to my family, friends, and fans" about his "dire need of a kidney" after his failed him on July 7.
The football great says after surviving a brain aneurysm three seasons out of the NFL, his body has "taken another blow," but he says he sees a brighter side to this health issue.
"The bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift, please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL #TITANUP."
