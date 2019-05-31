NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The case against former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin who was arrested for vandalism and public intoxication near the NFL Draft in Nashville was dismissed.
According to the district attorney's office, Griffin was ordered to pay Hotel Indigo for the window he allegedly punched out before his arrest.
He was recently released from the Texans NFL team.
ORIGINAL STORY from April 27,2019:
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested Texans tight end Ryan Griffin late Friday night after an incident at Hotel Indigo. The 29-year-old was charged with vandalism and public intoxication after allegedly punching out the front window of the hotel.
Security for the hotel had followed Griffin to the corner of Union Street and 2nd Avenue North after the window breakage. When officers encountered Griffin, his left hand and fingers were bleeding. He appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He was physically arrested rather than being issued misdemeanor citations for his own safety.
Griffin’s bond was set at $1,750. He was released from jail just after 7 a.m. today.
