NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Influential Tennessean and former Tennessee Senator William "Bill" Brock has passed away at 90.
A beloved leader among the GOP, Brock served eight years in the House of Representatives from 1962 to 1970, followed by an election to the United States Senate.
In addition to his primary political offices, Brock continued to serve in other roles as chair, co-chairs, and counselor to many committees.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee expressed sentiment for the late Senator calling Brock a 'true Tennessee statesman' and 'conservative leader.
Maria and I are saddened to learn about the passing of Bill Brock, a true Tennessee statesman and conservative leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 25, 2021
Sen. Bill Hagerty also released a statement on Brock's passing.
“Chrissy and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Brock, someone who represented the people of Tennessee in the U.S. House and Senate for more than a decade before going on to serve in the Reagan Administration as Trade Representative and Labor Secretary. A navy veteran, Bill was a Tennessean first and foremost who had a deep love for Chattanooga where he was born. Tennessee has a rich history of sending transformative leaders to represent them in Washington—many of whom went on to serve in congressional leadership, a cabinet post, or in higher office—and Bill is certainly a part of that amazing legacy. Bill loved his country, and fought for her during his entire career in public service. My family and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Bill’s loved ones, and ask that God bring them comfort and peace during this difficult time.”
The former senator's legacy lives on through his wife, brothers, children, and many grandchildren.
