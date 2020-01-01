NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee man who has moved to Australia said he’s heartbroken by the hundreds of bush fires on the continent.
Australia continues to burn, hundreds of bush fires, as they are called in Australia. It’s summer there with hot and dry conditions, which is a big part of the problem.
The true scope of the tragedy is the number of animals killed. It’s estimated 30% of the country’s koala population has been killed along with birds, reptiles and other animals.
Stephen Thompson, who moved there from Tennessee, said he’s heartbroken.
“It’s something that tears me apart,” he said.
He grew up in Tennessee and fell in love with Australia so much that he moved there and became a citizen of the country.
“Here I am, a little boy from Tennessee,” he said.
He is witnessing the destruction of large swaths of bush as fire fueled by unusually hot, windy conditions destroy animal habitat and eco systems.
“I was watching the news. I had to turn it off. I found myself with tears in my eyes,” said Thompson. “We see no end in sight. It’s predicted that there may not be any real rain until February or March, maybe April.”
As the danger level ramps up, Thompson is prepared for the worst.
“I’ve got a go bag by my front door. It contains all of my papers, the important things we have,” said Thompson. “If a fire is coming, you’ve got to go.”
The hot, dry conditions are a far cry from the lush green Tennessee landscape he grew up around.
“This it the first time in my life I’ve felt threatened by an environment,” said Thompson.
He also sees what’s happening in Australia as a warning to the rest of the world.
“I’m not a doomsday merchant. I’m a positive guy,” said Thompson. “What is happening here is gonna happen all over the world if we don’t get it together.”
