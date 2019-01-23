At his arraignment on January 22, former Manchester teacher Thomas Evans Baird pleaded not guilty to 34 different charges, including attempted rape.
He faces the following charges:
- 2 counts of continuous sexual abuse of child
- 6 counts of indecent exposure
- 12 counts of exploitation of a minor to observe sexual activity
- 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery
- 5 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure
- 3 counts of attempted sexual battery by authority figure
- 1 count of attempted rape
- 1 count of attempted aggravated statutory rape
- 1 count of attempted statutory rape by authority figure
District Attorney Craig Northcott told News4 there are multiple victims. Baird, 79, previously faced charges for sexual battery against a 12-year-old. Those charges are included in the most recent indictment.
Baird is free on $100,000 bond. It is unclear when the case will go to trial.
