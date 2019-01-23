Thomas Evans Baird

Thomas Evans Baird (Photo: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

At his arraignment on January 22, former Manchester teacher Thomas Evans Baird pleaded not guilty to 34 different charges, including attempted rape.

He faces the following charges:

  • 2 counts of continuous sexual abuse of child 
  • 6 counts of indecent exposure
  • 12 counts of exploitation of a minor to observe sexual activity 
  • 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery
  • 5 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure
  • 3 counts of attempted sexual battery by authority figure
  • 1 count of attempted rape
  • 1 count of attempted aggravated statutory rape
  • 1 count of attempted statutory rape by authority figure

District Attorney Craig Northcott told News4 there are multiple victims. Baird, 79, previously faced charges for sexual battery against a 12-year-old. Those charges are included in the most recent indictment.

Baird is free on $100,000 bond. It is unclear when the case will go to trial.

