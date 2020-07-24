NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Maury County teacher, Tad Cummins, has filed a Motion for early release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Public Defender shall either file an appearance and supplemental motion for relief or file a notice stating the defendant does not intend to proceed further on the request.
If a motion for relief is filed by counsel, the government shall respond within 14 days.
Cummins was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being captured in California after 38 days on the run with then 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.
