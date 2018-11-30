News4 has learned that Thomas Evans Baird, a longtime teacher in Manchester, Tenn., has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery against a 12-year-old, which is a Class B felony.
Baird, 79, was arrested November 28 and bonded out of Coffee County Jail.
A judge added a bond condition Thursday at the request of the District Attorney that Baird have no contact with anyone under 18 years of age.
Although Baird's charge stems from the assault of one child, District Attorney Craig Northcott told News4 he fears that there are other victims.
Northcott is encouraging any additional victims or people with knowledge of separate cases to come forward.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
