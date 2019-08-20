SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A former school nurse is accused of stealing ADHD medication from students while working at a Sumner County high school.
According to police affidavits, Virginia King was employed as a nurse at Station Camp High School. On November 19, three students' medications for ADHD were found to be stolen from a locked medicine cabinet and the missing medication was reported by substitute nurse.
King was reportedly the last person found to have dispersed the medications to each student. King lied and reportedly swapped the missing medication with medication from other students. She also reportedly said that in one case of a student's missing Adderall that it was picked up by his mother. There was never any statement or plan for the student's mother to pick up the medication.
The investigation revealed that King is also prescribed Adderall herself and uncovered a third student who had ADHD medication stolen as well. King reportedly stole 82 doses from students.
King was cited for theft under $1,000 in the case. She is reportedly no longer employed with the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.