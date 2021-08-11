WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office announced that a former elementary school teacher from Westmoreland was arrested for engaging with at least two 16-year-olds in a sexual nature.
42-year-old Carrie Norman was indicted by the Sumner County Grand Jury on two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, Aggravated Statutory Rape, and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means.
Police said on July 18th, the Sheriff's Office received a call about a 16-year-old male receiving Snapchat messages from Norman. During the Snapchat conversation, Norman offers money to the 16-year-old in exchange for sex on at least one occasion.
The Sheriff's Office discovered another 16-year-old male victim during their investigation in which text messages and photos were exchanged. In the text thread, Normal offers money to the 16-year-old in exchange for sex as well as sending the male juvenile nude photos on two occasions.
Mrs. Norman was booked into the Sumer County Jail with a $50,000 dollar bond
