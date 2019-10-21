NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Senator Reggie Tate has passed away, according to Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators Chairman G.A. Hardaway. He was 65.
Tate was elected to the Senate in 2006 and represented District 33 until last year. His district encompassed part of Memphis and Shelby County.
“The 19 members of the Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators mourn the loss of our former colleague and friend, Senator Reginald Tate,” Rep. Antonio Parkinson, Chairman of the Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators in a statement. “Senator Tate left an indelible mark on the state of Tennessee and its citizens through legislation that he sponsored and cosponsored over his many years at the Tennessee Legislature. We ask that you please keep his family at the forefront of your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”
During his 12 years in the Senate, Tate served on several major committees, including the Senate Commerce, Labor and Agriculture Committee, the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, the Joint Fiscal Review Committee and served as Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee and of the Shelby County Delegation.
“I was saddened to hear of Senator Tate’s sudden passing,” said Sen. Katrina Robinson, who succeeded Tate as the District 33 senator. “I share my condolences with his family, friends, and those who loved him most. This is a sad day for Shelby County and our entire state. Thanks for 12 years of service to District 33.”
Tate graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in architectural engineering and went on to become President and CEO of the Accent by Design architectural firm.
He also served on numerous Memphis boards, including the National Civil Rights Museum and Lifeblood.
Tate was known for his ability to work across party lines.
“Senator Tate was a dedicated and accomplished politician who worked to build consensus and bring lawmakers together to pass legislation that benefited Shelby County,” said Hardaway. “Our hearts go out to his family and we join them in mourning his loss.”
“Reggie Tate was a great friend and an excellent legislator,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally tweeted. “His positive attitude was contagious and his commitment to his district was unquestioned. He knew when to fight but he also knew when to reach across the aisle to help his constituents and our state. He will be missed.”
Reggie Tate was a great friend and an excellent legislator. His positive attitude was contagious and his commitment to his district was unquestioned. He knew when to fight but he also knew when to reach across the aisle to help his constituents and our state. He will be missed. https://t.co/Lmt8aunmMf— Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) October 21, 2019
“Senator Tate did many good things for citizens of Shelby County during his time in the General Assembly and I was shocked and saddened to learn of his passing,” Sen. Sara Kyle said in a statement. “We will all miss his smile and good sense of humor, and I send my condolences to his loved ones during this time.”
“I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, Senator Reginald Tate,” said Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Raumesh Akbari in a statement. “No matter what the legislative issue was, he found a way to work with folks from both sides of the aisle and always thought of Memphis first. Sen. Tate had a way of always making you smile and I know he’s smiling down on all of us today. On behalf of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, we share our condolences with his family and friends during this devastating time.”
He would always introduce me as his “twin brother we had the same daddy but different mammas!” My gosh my heart is heavy. I loved Reggie Tate. My whole family loved him. He’s even came to stay in the mountain with me. We’ve lost a great man! pic.twitter.com/T2l6SlIHYn— Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) October 21, 2019
Sen. Reginald Tate served his community and our state with great devotion and passion. Our hearts are broken to hear of his passing. Reggie was not just a colleague—he was a friend to all. It didn’t matter which side of the aisle you were on; we were all here to serve Tennessee.— Mark E. Green MD (@DrMarkGreen4TN) October 21, 2019
Saddened to see Sen. Reggie Tate has passed. He was a good friend who did great things for Tennessee, Shelby County, and his district. RIP— Sen. John Stevens (@SenJohnStevens) October 21, 2019
So sorry to hear about the passing of my good friend Reggie Tate he loved serving as Senator for Shelby Co.Tennessee, RIP Senator Tate.— Jim Tracy (@jimtracy) October 21, 2019
