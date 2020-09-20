NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Representative Mary Pruitt has passed away at the age of 86, according to Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.
Vice Mayor Shulman tells News4 Pruitt passed away due to complications after a fall that resulted in a blood clot.
A Tennessee State University graduate, Mary Pruitt has been a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives since 1985.
Pruitt was also a part of many organizations, including being a member of 100 Black Women of Nashville.
