NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee state Rep. David Shepard died on Thursday morning after a battle with cancer and recently contracting COVID-19, the House Democratic Caucus announced. He was 73.
Shepard had been battling cancer for several months.
A Democrat, Shepard represented Tennessee House District 69, serving parts of Dickson, Hickman and Maury counties for 16 years after being elected in November 2000.
Before serving in the legislature, he served on the Dickson City Council for 12 years and as vice mayor fo more than a decade.
He was a Vietnam veteran who retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center after 22 years as a clinical pharmacy specialist in psychiatry.
“David Shepard cared deeply about veterans and local issues and he was also just a joy to be around,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper said in a statement. “He always had a ready smile and a pleasant disposition that served him well fighting for causes dear to his heart. The entire Caucus sends heartfelt condolences to Martha, their children, grandchildren, family and friends.”
As a state lawmaker, Shepard passed numerous bills that benefited both veterans and Dickson County residents ranging from requiring insurance companies to cover conditions not covered to several Dickson infrastructure bills.
“A kind, gentle soul and a good family man who is now with our Lord and Savior,” said ranking House Democratic member John Mark Windle of Livingston.
“David Shepard was my classmate, a good friend and a great mentor,” said Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, who entered the legislature with Shepard in 2001. “David was one of the best all-around people I ever met. He was a person you trust and I’m honored to have served with him.”
