CARTHAGE, TN (WMSV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Tuesday night that former Smith County Sheriff's Department deputy Keith Holder was arrested at his residence in Carthage after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him with vehicular homicide, as well as other charges.
TBI agents began investigating on June 3, 2018, after Holder crashed his personal vehicle into the Cumberland River in Trousdale County. Holder was able to swim to the shore, but a man in the car with him, identified as 26-year-old Donovan Crittendon, died when the vehicle submerged into the water, according to TBI. Holder fled the scene.
Crittendon's body was not recovered until June 8, 2018. He was an Army veteran and father of two.
The indictment returned Tuesday charges Holder with the following:
- One count of vehicular homicide by intoxication
- One count of vehicular homicide by recklessness
- One count of criminally negligent homicide
- One count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death
- One count of DUI
- One count of fraud of insurance claim
Prior to the crash, Holder was an agent for the 15th District Judicial Drug Task Force. He no longer works for the Sheriff's Department.
He was booked into Trousdale County Jail Tuesday night and his bond was set at $75,000.
