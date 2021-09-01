NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday night in Nashville for mistakenly going in and out of secure areas of BNA airport.
While walking through the airport, James Allen Alexander, 50, stated that he had gone through the TSA checkpoint, and while looking for his flight went down an incorrect hallway taking him out of the secured section of the airport.
Alexander then turned around and went back through the exit into the secured area without going back through security.
Alexander was taken into custody and charged with TCA 39-17-109 Airport and Aircraft Security.
Alexander was married to Britney Spears nearly two decades ago for a 55-hour time frame before getting divorced.
