SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A former Robertson County volleyball coach is facing several charges related to sex crimes.
Clifton Horn, 31, was arrested just after midnight Tuesday and booked into the Robertson County Detention Facility.
According to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from an investigation while Horn was the volleyball coach at at East Robertson High School. Horn is no longer employed by the school system.
Horn is charged with one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of unlawful photography in violation of privacy, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of attempted especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of attempted unlawful photography in violation of privacy.
Horn was released from jail just after 1 a.m. after posting a $25,000 bond.
