CROSS PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving ex-school bus driver Sherry James. James resigned from her job driving for the school district a few weeks ago after she was seen on video using her cellphone while behind the wheel.
The Sheriff's Office says it responded to a call from a current Robertson County bus driver. The driver told them James had taken a school bus from East Robertson High School.
A school resource officer found the bus and stopped it a short distance from the school. James was trying to pick up students; she was immediately detained.
No children were harmed during the incident. Authorities determined James was trying to run her old bus route. James is charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
"It freaks you out," said parent Glena Creek. "Your kids are supposed to be safe going to school, getting on the bus, getting off the bus. It's like, I'm trusting you, and you let me down."
Creek said her seven-year-old little girl just got on the bus this morning when police arrived.
"I came out here in full pajamas to get my kid back off the bus," she said. "I don't know what's going on."
"I'm wondering if she still had a set of keys from where she drove it before," Creek continued. "My main question is what were you going to do when you got all the kids? What was your plan?"
A rep for Robertson County Schools said they're still looking into how James got the bus.
"She shouldn't have keys," said Creek. "I want to see her prosecuted to the full extent of the law. She has made it to where I do now want my kid back on another bus. It makes me feel unsafe. I'm going to be driving her. If I have to walk, I'm going to take her down there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.