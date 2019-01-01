WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (WSMV) - Tyler Trent, a former Purdue student and superfan who was celebrated at the Music City Bowl game has died, according to Purdue Cancer Center.

It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent. We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life May have been short, but his legacy with be forever. pic.twitter.com/rONp00YoeK — Purdue Cancer Center (@PUCancerCenter) January 2, 2019

The 20-year-old former Purdue student and Boilermaker super fan was flown in to Nashville days before the game Friday by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay so he could be at the center of the field for the coin toss with the Purdue and Auburn team captains.

Purdue super fan battling cancer travels to Nashville for Music City Bowl on private jet A former Purdue University student whose fight with cancer is inspiring many across the country got to fly into Nashville on a private jet to cheer on his favorite team Saturday.

Former Purdue student fighting cancer celebrated at Music City Bowl Regardless of which team they were rooting for, everyone was on their feet for Tyler Trent at the Music City Bowl.

Moments before the coin toss Purdue football players could be heard telling Tyler “we love you.” He responded with "kick their butts."

Dang.What an impact he made on so many during this college football season. https://t.co/NCNtSEIERG — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 2, 2019

Learn more about Tyler's story and find ways to donate to support cancer research here.

You can also donate to Purdue's Tyler Trent Campaign here.