Regardless of which team they were rooting for, everyone was on their feet for Tyler Trent at the Music City Bowl.

Purdue super fan battling cancer travels to Nashville for Music City Bowl on private jet A former Purdue University student whose fight with cancer is inspiring many across the country got to fly into Nashville on a private jet to cheer on his favorite team Saturday.

The 20-year-old former Purdue student and Boilermaker super fan was flown in to Nashville days before the game by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay so he could be at the center of the field for the coin toss with the Purdue and Auburn team captains.

"It's been such a blessing just to be out there on the field with Tyler and give him support," his father, Tony Trent, said.

Tyler is living with a rare terminal bone cancer. His mother told ESPN in October that she believed the Purdue vs. Ohio State game would be his last. Two months later, chants with his name filled Nissan Stadium.

“Just to be able to see how God has orchestrated this whole thing for Tyler has been amazing,” Tony said.

Moments before the coin toss Purdue football players could be heard telling Tyler “we love you.” He responded with "kick their butts."

Learn more about Tyler's story and find ways to donate to support cancer research here.

You can also donate to Purdue's Tyler Trent Campaign here.