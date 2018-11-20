"I remember selling candles and candy bars and everything," said Valerie Joyner, a Nashville parent who has had several of her children attend Cumberland Elementary School.
Joyner knows, first hand, just how hard it is to raise money.
"This is not the richest community, so, you know, every little bit helps," said Joyner.
So you can imagine Joyner's disgust when News4 told her former Cumberland Elementry School PTO president LaRon Bridgeforth was just indicted, accused of stealing from the organization designed to help kids.
Investigators with the Tennessee Comptrollers Office said it started in 2014.
They said Bridgeforth took $1,000 to help fund his family's Florida vacation.
They said he took $700 to buy gift cards for himself.
By the time he was caught, investigators said Bridgeforth had taken almost $18,000.
"It just blows my mind to think someone could do that," said Joyner.
It happens a lot.
"Our office has put out numerous investigations involving parent teacher organizations, booster clubs, and other school sponsored organizations," said John Dunn, the public information officer for the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.
State law requires school support organizations to have oversight policies and procedures, but clearly, that doesn't always happen.
"The rules are there. It's just now time to follow them," said Dunn.
Bridgeforth bonded out of jail.
He sent a statement that said, "right now this is all fresh news for me, and my family. As much as I want to tell my side of the story, I am under advisement not to."
Meanwhile, parents are calling for more checks and balances.
"Everyone needs to be accountable to someone and when you don't have oversight things like this happen," said Joyner.
The Cumberland Elementary School PTO has been suspended.
If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller's toll-free hotline at 800-232-5454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.