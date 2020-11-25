A former prosecutor in the Davidson County district attorney's office was terminated after an internal review of the case of De'Angelo Knox's death showed she wrote in an email, praising the security guard who shot him as having an "excellent shot."

News4 Investigates obtained a copy of the email from former prosecutor Pam Anderson.

Knox's death in 2018 sparked outcry by the NAACP and Knox's family, as Anderson chose not to prosecute the case at the time.

Knox was shot and killed after an unknown person shot at him while he was driving, forcing him to crash, fire back and then run down the street in front of The Pharmacy restaurant.

Nathan Glass, a security officer at the time at the restaurant, opened the front door and shot at Knox while he was running, killing him.

Anderson reviewed the case and declined to bring it to the grand jury.

Glass then went on to become a metro police officer.

After the NAACP and Knox's family held a news conference in October calling for a federal hate crime investigate, the district attorney's office began to review the case.

The district attorney's office confirmed to News 4 Investigates that they found the email on October 29.

Anderson's termination records show she was fired on November 2nd.

In the email, Anderson discussed the case with a metro police detective.

Anderson wrote in the email that Knox was "justifiably killed" by Glass.

After the detective writes that his main homicide suspect gave Knox an AK pistol that Knox then pointed at Glass.

Anderson responds by writing, "Ha! The security guard was an excellent shot."

The video appears to show that Knox did not point his weapon at Glass.

Glass is now charged with second degree murder and has been decommissioned from the police department.

Decommissioned Metro officer indicted after deadly 2018 shooting death A decommissioned Metro Police officer involved in the 2018 shooting death was indicted for second-degree murder on Thursday afternoon.

News4 Investigates has repeatedly tried to reach out to Anderson for comment without success so far.