NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A recently fired prosecutor claims her former boss, district attorney Glenn Funk, charged a metro police officer with second-degree murder for political reasons, not based on facts.

Pamela Anderson, a longtime assistant district attorney, was terminated on November 2nd, following a review of the case into the death of De’Angelo Knox.

Anderson was terminated after the district attorney’s office review that found she had exchanged emails with a detective in which she praised the skill of the security officer, Nathan Glass, who shot and killed Knox.

Anderson opted not to charge Glass in 2019.

Anderson earlier told News4 Investigates that the email was taken out of context.

“You’ve given your side of those emails. But isn’t that email enough for a prosecutor to say, ‘I’ve got some questions about you,’” asked News4 Investigates.

“What I would point to is the timing of this,” Anderson said.

In an interview Wednesday morning, Anderson told News4 Investigates that Funk decided to ultimately charge Glass, who became a police officer, to satisfy his political base.

Anderson elaborated by saying that after Knox was shot and killed, she reviewed the case and the video outside the Pharmacy restaurant.

Anderson said she concluded that Knox, who was running in front of the restaurant at that time carrying an AK-47 after a shootout down the street, was considered dangerous to the people inside.

Anderson concluded that Glass, who opened the restaurant door to shoot and kill Knox, did so to protect the people inside the restaurant.

Anderson said she shared her findings with Funk in Feb 2019, who signed off on her decision.

Anderson said the district attorney’s office was then contacted by attorney Joy Kimbrough, representing Knox’s mother in a civil suit.

Anderson said she then had a meeting with Kimbrough to talk about the case, shared her still images from the video, and explained her decision not to prosecute.

Then, in October 2020, Kimbrough and the NAACP held a news conference, claiming that the video showed Knox never aimed at the restaurant or Glass and that a federal hate crime investigation should be launched.

The district attorney’s office confirmed that they began an internal review of the case after the news conference and discovered the email.

Glass, who had gone on to become a metro police officer, was then charged with second-degree murder.

Anderson shared with News4 Investigates the audio she recorded of her termination. Funk does not elaborate on why she was fired.

“If that email was the real reason – one would think after 27 years as a dedicated and stellar career – that you would ask that prosecutor, “What did you mean by this (email?)” Anderson said.

Anderson said Funk was aware of the case's details in 2019 and only filed charges after the news conference.

“You’re saying that a police officer is being prosecuted for purely political reasons?” asked News4 Investigates.

“I believe that Nathan Glass was indicted, and I was fired because Glenn Funk felt the need to appease joy Kimbrough and her political base,” Anderson said.

“There may be people who see this that say you’re simply disgruntled. You’ve found a way to cover up what was a mistake on your part,” asked News4 investigates

“I’m not disgruntled. I stayed out of this. I didn’t go public about my firing,” Anderson said.

Anderson went on to say that she only spoke out because her reputation was being tarnished by the district attorney’s office.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said Funk could not comment because it was a pending case.