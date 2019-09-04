MUG - Robin Smith - 9/4/19

Robin Smith, 59, was charged with one count of theft under $2,500 and one count of official misconduct after a TBI investigation. (Photo: TBI/Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A former probation officer has been indicted on a theft charged after being accused of mishandling funds in his control, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found that Robin Smith, an employee of Southeast Tennessee Human Resources Agency, took some of the payments paid by misdemeanor probationers for his own personal benefit.

Smith, 59, resigned from his position in July. He was previously elected mayor of Decherd.

TBI agents began the investigation in November 2018 at the request of District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor.

The Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Smith with one count of theft less than $2,500 and one count of official misconduct. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Franklin County Jail on $10,000 bond.

