Everyone who knew Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson had nothing but extraordinary things to say about her, even her former prisoners.
Shelly Billingsley routinely introduced herself by her inmate number during her two years at the Tennessee Prison for Women. Until the day she met the assistant warden. "She said, 'hi darlin', what's your name?'" Billingsley recalled. She said then-assistant warden Debra Johnson knew everyone's name. "It was so relaxing and just a breath of fresh air, because that just didn't happen behind those walls."
In a heartfelt tribute, Billingsley described Johnson and uniquely empathetic to prisoners and a passionate advocate for the betterment of their lives.
"A voice beyond anything I can put a word to has been taken from us," she said.
Wednesdsay, Billingsley saw Johnson's picture on the news. "It just made my heart fall to pieces."
According to the TBI, prison escapee Curtis Watson sexually assaulted and strangled Johnson inside her home Wednesday. "It's so unfair, and it's so sad," Billingsley said through tears. "I pray God gave her peace."
Billingsley is dedicated to carrying on Johnson's legacy and the compassion she instilled in her. In fact, by Thursday she had already written inmates at the prison where Johnson worked to comfort them in wake of the murder.
"Some folks would say, 'well, they're the ones in prison.' You're right, they are. But Debra Johnson never thought of them like that."
Billingsley has worked as a prison mentor since she was released in 2007. She said she was largely inspired to do so by Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.