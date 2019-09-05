It's getting harder and harder for the everyday worker to be able to buy a home in Nashville. The demand is there-- but the supply is not always affordable. But there's a big organization in Music City helping to change that.
Next month, Habitat for Humanity's Greater Nashville organization will welcome former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosealynn Carter as they serve their 35th year helping to build homes for working class locals who are having a hard time qualifying to purchase a home.
"I think what was compelling for the Carters is they see what's going on in Nashville and they're also very aware that there are a lot of people who don't have the opportunity to purchase and own their own home because houses have become so expensive," says Danny Herron, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity, Greater Nashville.
Twenty one homes will be built that week, making a total of 175 Habitat homes in this north Nashville neighborhood that's been growing since 2010. The homes are in the $175,000 range, generally 3 bedrooms, about 1,100 square feet, and highly energy efficient to help keep utility bills low.
"It's such a great growth community, but at the same time, those working men and women and hourly workers moving here can't find a place to live," says Herron.
Habitat gets thousands of applicants but they're narrowed down quickly.
First of all, they have to qualify financially. They can't make too little or too much money. A background check is done and credit score history is reviewed. And they have to commit to 100 hours of classroom work and 100 hours of "sweat equity"-- putting in the hard work of building their home as well as their neighbors. All that work waves a down payment and gives their home loan 0% interest.
The president of Nashville's Habitat for Humanity says this gives the everyday working class family stability. About 40% of children who start in Metro schools don't end the school year in the same school they started because of housing fluctuation. "Knowing that you're going to go to the same school next year. Knowing the same teacher the entire year... What a change that makes on the children's lives that live here and have the ability to live in a home." says Herron.
This will be President Jimmy Carter's 35th year working with Habitat. When he gets to Nashville, he will have just turned 95 years old and says he will still be getting his hands dirty helping build homes here in Nashville.
