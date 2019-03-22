NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Former Predators captain Mike Fisher has officially become an American citizen.
Fisher, who is married to country superstar Carrie Underwood, retired from the team last year.
Fisher posted the news on his Instagram Story.
The 38-year-old was born in Ontario, Canada.
