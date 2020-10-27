NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's no secret that it's been a tough year, but those feeling a huge impact include non-profits and charities in our area.
That's why events like the one hosted by former Predators captain Mike Fisher, are all important.
News4's Big Joe on the Go joins us from the Nashville Gun Club this morning. Later today, the Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot will take place to raise money for a good cause.
The fundraiser is part of the Nashville Predators Foundation. The Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot raised around $80,000 last year.
