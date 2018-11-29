A former Cross Plains Police Chief has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
James K. Yates was indicted November 14 with one count of Official Misconduct. He was arrested Thursday and booked into Robertson County Jail on $2,500 bond.
During an investigation, TBI agents learned that between July 2016 and November 2017, Yates used the Criminal Justice Portal System to "make inquiries unrelated to his official duties," officials said.
Yates was the chief of the Cross Plains Police Department during that span.
