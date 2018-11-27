Helen Beaty knew something wasn't right at Dental Excellence when her appointments kept getting moved or cancelled, so she did a little research on her own.
She came in on November 9th for a simple cleaning.
“Dr. Eddie came in and didn’t even look at me when he was examining me. He never really looked at me. He had the nurse explain to me what was wrong with me teeth," Beaty says.
What she says they told her was a shock. She would need to come back to have her four front teeth pulled and two cavities filled. She says they barely explained why.
“I had a sense that something was not quite right," Beaty tells me.
She asked to speak with Dr. Schott about why she needed her four front teeth pulled and they told her to come back in a week. She says when she got to the office, she was told Dr, Schott was sick and couldn’t see her and they rescheduled her for the next week.
The day of her appointment she says she called the office to confirm.
“First they told me your appointment is not today at 3:00 it’s tomorrow at 3:00. Then they changed that and said well, we’re closing at 2:00 today," Beaty says.
That’s when she started researching online and what she found shocked her.
“Dr. Schott had been arrested by the feds last week for insurance fraud," Beaty tells me.
Dr. Schott is facing federal healthcare fraud charges, according to U.S Attorney Don Cochran. Schott is charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud between November of 2013 to January of 2018. Beaty says she found many other people on Facebook who had even worse experiences with Dr. Schott than hers.
“He’s someone in the community that’s really taken advantage of his friends and neighbors here. It’s a real sense of betrayal," Beaty says.
If convicted of fraud, Schott could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on counts of fraud and conspiracy.
Dental Excellence on South Rutherford Street is still up and running and there are other locations in business in Murfreesboro and Lebanon.
